Beer throwers spoil the party in Lokeren Author: Michaël Torfs

Sun 17/12/2017 - 12:27 Michaël Torfs In football, AA Gent were held to a draw at Standard (0-0) though a valid Ghent goal was disallowed for strange reasons. In other action, Eupen did not manage to move past Sint-Truiden at home (0-0) while Kortrijk continued their renaissance by beating KV Mechelen (2-0). The Waasland derby opposing Lokeren en Waasland Beveren meanwhile was halted for a while, due to spectators throwing beer on the pitch.

The visiting Waasland Beveren 'fans' put themselves in the spotlights after the break, but for the wrong reasons. Julian Michel of Lokeren was pelted with plastic beer glasses when he prepared to take a corner kick. Things got so much out of hand, that the referee decided to suspend the game.

Players went inside and the match could be resumed after 10 minutes. Lucky for Waasland Beveren, who were facing a 5-0 forfeit defeat if this hadn't been the case. The match eventually ended 1-1.It is not sure whether the beer throwers will be identified and punished.