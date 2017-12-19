The visiting Waasland Beveren 'fans' put themselves in the spotlights after the break, but for the wrong reasons. Julian Michel of Lokeren was pelted with plastic beer glasses when he prepared to take a corner kick. Things got so much out of hand, that the referee decided to suspend the game.

Players went inside and the match could be resumed after 10 minutes. Lucky for Waasland Beveren, who were facing a 5-0 forfeit defeat if this hadn't been the case. The match eventually ended 1-1.It is not sure whether the beer throwers will be identified and punished.