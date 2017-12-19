David Goffin missed Wimbledon through an injury picked up at the French Open, but made a very strong comeback afterwards. This comeback culminated in his presence at the prestigious season-ending Masters in London, featuring the season's best 8 tennis players.

Goffin beat both Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer in the O2 Arena, making it into the final. He only just lost the final in 3 sets against Grigor Dimitrov.

Goffin (ATP-7) also played a magnificent Davis Cup final, winning two singles matches for Belgium, but Belgium lost it 3-2 against France anyway, leaving him empty-handed in Lille.

David Goffin is the first (male) tennis player ever to win this trophy. He advanced cycling great Greg Van Avermaet, the Olympic champion, and Manchester City football ace Kevin De Bruyne.