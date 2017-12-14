Meanwhile, KV Kortrijk avenged their league defeat at the hands of AA Gent last weekend by beating the Buffaloes 4-1 in the cup.

KV Kortrijk opened the scoring on 7 minutes with a goal from Rougeaux.

AA Gent equalised a minute later through Sylla. Goals from Ouali on 25 minutes and Ajagun on 41 minutes made for a half time score of 3-1 in the home sides favour. A Stojanovic goal on 75 minutes provided the final nail in AA Gent’s coffin.

