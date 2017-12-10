Only an acrobatic jump by the Lokeren keeper Verhulst prevented Club Brugge from going 4-0 up before half time.

The second half saw Club Brugge Lokeren slow things down completely. The match was in the pocket Lokeren were unable to put up much of a fight.

Nevertheless, the visitors were able to score a consolation goal through De Ridder on 59 minutes, but it was never going to be enough.

The result sees Club Brugge remain top with 44 points from 18 games. Sporting Lokeren are now 15th with 17 points.