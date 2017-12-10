After having won gold at last year’s Olympic Games in Rio Nafi Thiam has continued to impress. This year she took the European indoor title in the pentathlon at the start of the season. She topped the magical 7,000 points in the Heptathlon at the Götzis meeting, taking 7,013 points.

The icing on the cake though was taking gold at last summer’s World Championships in London.

The International Athletics Federation had already crowned Nafi Thiam World Female Athelete of the year and now the 23-year-old has been judged to be Belgium’s best female athlete for the fifth year in succession.Only Kim Gevaert had done this before her.