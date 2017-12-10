Onwards and upwards for AA Gent
Despite going behind to a 7 minute goal from Chevallier, AA Gent were victorious in their home match against KV Kortrijk. Goals from Jeremtsjoek on 10 minutes and Kubo on 27 minutes were enough to give the Buffaloes at 2-1 victory. The result sees AA Gent move up to 4th place with 28 points from 18 games. KV Kortrijk are 15th with 17 points.
RFC Antwerp still on song
Royal Football Antwerp gave their home fans something to cheer about on Saturday evening with a 1-0 home win against Excel Mouscron.
Haroun’s 71st minute goal was enough to give the Great Old all 3 points. The result sees RFC Antwerp are 5th with 28 points from 18 games.
An important win for KV Mechelen
A 40th minute goal from Mats Rits was enough to give KV Mechelen victory in their away game against KV Oostende. The result brings to an end KVO’s recent run off good results and leaves them 12th with 19 points from 18 games.
KV Mechelen are 13th with 18 points. However, this could change depending of the result of the match between Club Brugge and Sporting Lokeren this afternoon.
Another poor performance by KRC Genk
KRC Genk were unable to do better than a 1-1 draw against bottom club KAS Eupen. Genk open the scoring through Zhegrova on 41 minutes only for KAS Eupen to draw level 3 minutes later through Garcia.
The result leaves Genk 9 with 23 points. KAS Eupen remain bottom with just 12 points from 18 games.
Racing Genk sacks Coach
Saturday’s poor showing agains KAS Eupen was the final straw for the board of KRC Genk. The club announced on Sunday afternoon that it is to part company with their Dutch coach Albert Stuivenberg. Albert Stuivenberg was coach at Genk for just under a year. His assistant Jos Daerden will take-over as caretaker coach until a new first team coach is found.