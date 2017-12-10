The East Flemings can consider themselves lucky not to have seen Angban sent off for a foul on Agbo. Just after half an hour of play Seck scored an equaliser for Waasland-Beveren from an Ampomah corner. The half finished 1-1.

Standard was all but invisible in the second half. Thelin put Waasland-Beveren 2-1 up 4 minutes into the half. An impotent Standard was unable to respond. Waasland-Beveren’s 3rd goal came after Ampomah put the ball past Ochoa on 72 minutes.

It was over and out for Standard. The result sees Waasland-Beveren move up to 7th place with 24 points from 18 games. Standard de Liège also has 24 points and is 8th. Both these position could change depending on the result of this weekend’s other fixtures.

