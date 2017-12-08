Zulte Waregem go out on a high Author: MB

Fri 08/12/2017 - 14:15 MB In what was their last Europa League game for this season at least, last season’s Belgian Cup winners Zulte Waregem enjoyed a 3-2 home win against the Italian side Lazia. However, the victory was not enough to ensure Francky Dury’s men of qualification for the knock-out stage of the competition.

With 7 points from 6 games Zulte Waregem are 3rd in Group K ahead of the Dutch side Vitesse, but bind Lazio and Nice. De Pauw opened the scoring for Zulte Waregem on 7 minutes. All the remaining goals come in the second half.

Heylen made it 2-0 for Zulte Waregem on 61 minutes, Caicedo pulled one back for Lazio 7 minutes later. The brother of Chelsea’s Belgian international Michy Batshuayi, Lucas Leiva put Lazio level on 77 minutes. However, Leya Iseka’s goal on 84 minutes was enough to give Zulte Waregem victory in what was an enjoyable match.
