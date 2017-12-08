With 7 points from 6 games Zulte Waregem are 3rd in Group K ahead of the Dutch side Vitesse, but bind Lazio and Nice. De Pauw opened the scoring for Zulte Waregem on 7 minutes. All the remaining goals come in the second half.

Heylen made it 2-0 for Zulte Waregem on 61 minutes, Caicedo pulled one back for Lazio 7 minutes later. The brother of Chelsea’s Belgian international Michy Batshuayi, Lucas Leiva put Lazio level on 77 minutes. However, Leya Iseka’s goal on 84 minutes was enough to give Zulte Waregem victory in what was an enjoyable match.

.

