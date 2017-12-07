The European football association UEFA has announced that Rome's Stadio Olimpico will host the opening match. The four other matches pencilled in for Belgium will now be staged in London in the United Kingdom despite Brexit. Wembley will be staging the four ‘Belgian’ matches in addition to the semi-finals.
Originally there were 13 countries hosting the Euro 2020.
#UEFAExCo: Breaking news@UEFAEURO 2020: Opening match to be played at Stadio Olimpico in Rome. More to follow. pic.twitter.com/kM5C7HNxtI— UEFA (@UEFA) December 7, 2017