The shock of the weekend, if not the entire season appeared to be in the making in Eupen (Liège province) on Sunday evening. The home side that are bottom of the league and had amassed just 10 points from their first 16 games this season were in the lead against the league-leaders for much of the game. KAS Eupen dominated the first half, taking the lead through a Leye goal on 9 minutes.

Club Brugge didn’t know what had hit them 10 minutes later when Lotiès put KAS Eupen 2 goals up (photo below). The home side had chances to further extend their lead and will feel aggrieved not to have been awarded a penalty just before half time. The match referee Lawrence Visser decided not to give the spot-kick after having consulted the video referee.