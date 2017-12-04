The shock of the weekend, if not the entire season appeared to be in the making in Eupen (Liège province) on Sunday evening. The home side that are bottom of the league and had amassed just 10 points from their first 16 games this season were in the lead against the league-leaders for much of the game. KAS Eupen dominated the first half, taking the lead through a Leye goal on 9 minutes.
Club Brugge didn’t know what had hit them 10 minutes later when Lotiès put KAS Eupen 2 goals up (photo below). The home side had chances to further extend their lead and will feel aggrieved not to have been awarded a penalty just before half time. The match referee Lawrence Visser decided not to give the spot-kick after having consulted the video referee.
The second half saw a much-improved Club Brugge take command. There were chances for Cools, Wesley, Vanaken and Limbombe. In the end it was Dennis that pulled one back for the visitors on 68 minutes.
After a further chance for Vanaken and some excellent defending by Tirpan to deny Diaby, KAS seemed to be home and dry. However, disaster struck for them in the first minute of stoppage time when Visser awarded Club Brugge a penalty, after having once again consulted the video ref. Ruud Vormer converted the spot kick and Club Brugge were level.
The result sees KAS Eupen remain bottom with 11 points from 17 games. Club Brugge retain their 6-point lead at the top and have 41 points.
AA Gent enter the top 6
In the final game of the weekend AA Gent made it 4 wins in a row with a 1-0 victory away at Zulte Waregem. The result sees the Buffaloes move up into the top 6 for the first time this season. Meanwhile, Zulte Waregem made it 4 league defeats in a row.
It was Moses Simon that did the honours for AA Gent on 29 minutes. AA Gent’s Assiti was sent off in the final minute of normal time for his second bookable offence of the game. The result sees AA Gent move up to 6th place in the league with 25 points from 17 games. Zulte Waregem are 11th with 19 points.