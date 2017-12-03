After Wednesday’s cup disappointment Sporting Anderlecht showed that they are still a force to be reckoned with in the league. Their 2-1 victory away at Sporting Lokeren sees them move to a point of second placed Sporting Charleroi.
Anderlecht’s goals came from Gerkens on 17 minutes and Onyekuru 7 minutes into the second half. Lokeren’s goal came from a Skúlason penalty on 28 minutes. The result sees Sporting Anderlecht remain 3rd with 34 points from 17 games. Sporting Lokeren are 13th with 17 points.
Goal feast in Kortrijk
The fans in KV Kortrijk’s Golden Spurs Stadium were treated to no fewer than 5 goals on Saturday evening as the home side beat Waasland-Beveren by 4 goals to 1.
Ajagun opened the scoring on 6 minutes for KV Kortrijk with Ouall extending their lead just 2 minutes later.
Ouall scored his 2nd and KV Kortrijk’s second goal of the evening on 58 minutes. Dierckx pulled one back for Waasland-Beveren on 74 minutes. However, this proved to be too little, too late. Chevallier’s 83th-minute goal made for a final score of 4-1 in KV Kortrijk’s favour.
The result sees KV Kortrijk move up to 14th place in the league with 17 points from 17 games. Waasland-Beveren are 9th with 21 points.
First half goals give KV Mechelen victory
An Aidoo own goal and two goals from Pedersen on 12 and 38 minutes saw KV Mechelen take a 3-0 lead in the first half of their home game against KRC Genk.
Aidoo scored at the right end on 54 minutes to pull one back for Genk. Pozuelo’s 90th minute goal gave the visitors fresh hope, but it was not to be and the match ended 3-2 to KV Mechelen.
The result sees KV Mechelen remain next to bottom. However, they have widened the gap with bottom club KAS Eupen to 5 points. KV Mechelen now have 15 points from 17 games.
KRC Genk have 22 points and are 8th.
Excel Mouscron and Sint-Truiden share points
A Charisis goal for Sint-Truiden on 5 minutes and a Rotarlu goal for Mouscron on 31 minutes made for a final score of 1-1.
The result sees Excel Mouscron 10 with 20 points from 17 games. Sint-Truiden are 4th with 26 points. Both these positions could change depending on Sunday’s result.