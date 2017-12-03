After Wednesday’s cup disappointment Sporting Anderlecht showed that they are still a force to be reckoned with in the league. Their 2-1 victory away at Sporting Lokeren sees them move to a point of second placed Sporting Charleroi.

Anderlecht’s goals came from Gerkens on 17 minutes and Onyekuru 7 minutes into the second half. Lokeren’s goal came from a Skúlason penalty on 28 minutes. The result sees Sporting Anderlecht remain 3rd with 34 points from 17 games. Sporting Lokeren are 13th with 17 points.

