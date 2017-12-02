After a slow start Sporting Charleroi came into the match more. KVO was force to use fouls to stop the Zebras revival. Soon three KVO defenders had been given yellow cards.
Sporting Charleroi’s goal came just before half time. Tainmont scored his first goal of the season from a Nurio cross.
Equaliser and penalty miss
KV Oostende KVO started the second half as they had the first. The visitors could have been given a penalty (but weren’t) after Capon was pushed inside the box. This was soon forgotten though when Musona scored a blinder to put the visitors level.
KV Oostende smelled blood and remained in control. However, a series of wasted chance meant that the score remained 1-1. KVO were even unable to score from the penalty spot. Gano’s spot kick was saved by Penneteau. The final minutes saw Penneteau produce some fine goalkeeping to keep the score level.
The result sees Sporting Charleroi remain 2nd with 35 points from 17 games. KV Oostende are 11th with 19 points, although they could slip back a couple of places depending on what the teams just below them do in the weekend’s other games.