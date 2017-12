Author: MB

MB The draw has been made for the finals of this season’s Belgian Cup. Top of the bill is without doubt the match between the league-leaders Club Brugge and the team currently second in the Belgian First Division Sporting Charleroi. Elsewhere KV Oostende take on Standard de Liège, While KV Kortrijk play host to AA Gent. Racing Genk will have home advantage for their match aagainst Waasland-Beveren. The match will be played on Wednesday 13 December.