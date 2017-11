Author: MB

MB Club Brugge have retained their six-point league at the top of the Belgian First Division after a 3-2 home win against Zulte Waregem. Sporting Anderlecht too won, albeit much more easily, 4-0 at home against KV Kortrijk. Meanwhile, Standard de Liège move up into the top 6 for the first time this season after at 2-0 win away at Racing Genk. Flandersnews.be brings you all the weekend’s results and the league table.