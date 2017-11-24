The Frenchman whipped several forehand winners but was kept in check by Goffin as both players held comfortably.

Pouille was two points from the set at 5-4, 30-30, but Goffin served two consecutive aces.

The Belgian had the first break point in the following game, converting it when Pouille's sliced backhand went into the net. Goffin then won his service game to love, clinching the set with a service winner.



Our compatriot took an early break in the second when the Frenchman double faulted and he bagged the second set as Pouille made yet another unforced error.

Another early break put Goffin in the driving seat in the third set and the Belgian raced to victory on his first match point.