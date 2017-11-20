To say that AA Gent’s 3-0 win was deserved would be an understatement. AA Gent controlled the game. Dejaegere open the scoring for AA Gent on 42 minutes. Mpati Bibuangu was sent off on 51 minutes for his second bookable offence leaving Sporting Lokeren down to ten men for much of the second half.

Kalu 76 made it 2-0 to AA Gent and Gigot made it 3-0 to the Buffaloes 6 minutes from time. The result sees AA moves up to 10th place with 19 points from 15 games. Sporting Lokeren is 12th with 16 points.