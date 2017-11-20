Dimitrov recovered from losing his opening two service games to finally get the better of the Goffin in what was a fiercely-fought two-and-a-half hour duel. David Goffin saved four match points before finally succumbing to the Bulgarian.

Both David Goffin and Grigor Dimitrov were first-time qualifiers for the tournament and while many ticket holders might have booked them in anticipation of watching Roger Federer or Rafael Nadal, the two newcomers provided a fitting end to the ATP season.

Goffin managed only two games against Dimitrov when they met on Wednesday in group play, but the world number seven, who claimed a rare double of beating both Nadal and Federer this week, was a different proposition this time.

He was the better player early on, using his pinpoint accuracy to keep Dimitrov under control.

But a double-fault at 4-3, 30-30 opened the door for Dimitrov to break back for a second time and he converted as Goffin sent a forehand long.

Dimitrov, who had a 100 percent record in the group matches, asserted himself at the business end of the set and piled on the pressure when Goffin served at 5-6.

Goffin saved four set points, two with forehand winners, but double-faulted on a game point of his own before Dimitrov forced an error to wrap up the opener.

Goffin took the second set with a single break of serve and had chances at the start of the third set.

Yet Dimitrov broke for a 4-2 lead and although Goffin saved three match points at 5-2 down to keep the game alive and rescued