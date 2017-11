Genk move up into the top six, however they could slip back a place depending on Waasland-Beveren’s performance in their game later this evening.

An early goal by Pozuelo on 7 minutes was enough to ensure the Limburgers of victory. A number of missed opportunities by Saponjic cost Zulte Waregem dear. The result sees Racing Genk move up to 6th place with 22 points from 15 games. Zulte Waregem are 9th with 19 points.