However the at times ill-tempered game saw no fewer than three players being sent off. KV Oostende’s Brecht Capon was sent off on 21 minutes. Standard’s Edmilson Junior got his marching order’s 8 minutes later.

KV Oostende went down to 9 men on 74 minutes when Kevin Vandendriessche was sent off. The goalless draw sees Standard remain 7th (although this could change depending on the result of the game between Zulte Waregem and Racing Genk) with 20 points from 15 games. KV Oostende are 13th with 15 points.