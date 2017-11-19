However the at times ill-tempered game saw no fewer than three players being sent off. KV Oostende’s Brecht Capon was sent off on 21 minutes. Standard’s Edmilson Junior got his marching order’s 8 minutes later.
KV Oostende went down to 9 men on 74 minutes when Kevin Vandendriessche was sent off. The goalless draw sees Standard remain 7th (although this could change depending on the result of the game between Zulte Waregem and Racing Genk) with 20 points from 15 games. KV Oostende are 13th with 15 points.
Anderlecht return home with 3 points
Hard-fought but nevertheless deserved is the best way to describe Sporting Anderlecht’s 2-1 away win at Excel Mouscron. Bruno put the visitors one-up 3 minutes before half time.
Mouscron equalised 7 minutes into the second half and despite Anderlecht being the better team the match seemed to be heading for a draw until Onyekuru scored the winning goal 10 minutes from time.
The result sees Sporting Anderlecht secure their position in 3rd place in the table with 28 points from 15 games. Excel Mouscron are 9th with 19 points, although this could change if Racing Genk take any points from their trip to Zulte Waregem on Sunday afternoon.
No honeymoon period for KAS Eupen’s new coach
KAS Eupen failed to take any points from their first game under their new coach Claude Makélélé. A later goal from Limbombe saw the Pandas lose 1-0 at home to Royal Football Club Antwerp.
The result means that KAS Eupen remain bottom with just 10 points from 15 games. RFC Antwerp are 5th with 23 points.
An important win for KV Kortrijk
KV Kortrijk took an important step towards moving away from the foot of the table with a 3-2 home win against Sint-Truiden. KV Kortrijk’s goals game from Perbet on 37 minutes, Azouni on 62 minutes and Chevalier on 79 minutes.
Sint-Truiden pulled one back through an Ouall own goal on 85 minutes and a Teixeira goal on 87 minutes provided a nail-biting finale to an eventfull match.
KV Kortrijk’s Rougeaux was sent off on 64 minutes for his 2nd bookable offence of the game. The result sees KV Kortrijk move up 14th place with 14 points from 15 games. Sint-Truiden remain 4th with 24 points.