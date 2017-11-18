Both Sporting Charleroi’s goals came from their Iranian striker Kaveh Rezaei. Rezaei opened the scoring on 17 minutes and made it 2-0 to the home side on 88 minutes. KV Mechelen’s Rob Schoofs was send of on 71 minutes.

The result sees Sporting Charleroi remain 2nd with 31 points, 6 points ahead of 3rd-placed Sporting Anderlecht and 3 points behind the league-leaders Club Brugge.

KV Mechelen are 14th with 11 points, although this could change depending on the result of KAS Eupen’s game against Royal Football Club Antwerp and KV Kortijk’s match against Sint-Truiden.