Mr Henrotay soon proposed Usmanov, a man with a fortune valued at some 20 billion euro. He currently owns a 30% stake in Arsenal, but has long been in dispute with the club’s main share-holder, the American Stan Kroenke. Both have recently tried to buy each other’s shares. In May Mr Usmanov offered 2 billion euro for Mr Kroenke’s shares.

Mr Usmanov is not without controversy and according to the British public broadcaster BBC, he is also secretly a shareholder at Everton. This is against FA rules banning an individual from owning shares in two clubs that play in the same league.

No firm negotiation have yet taken place between RSC Anderlecht and Mr Usmanov, although the Anderlecht Chairman Roger Vandenstock and the Club’s Business Manager Herman Van Holsbeeck did meet him on his yacht in Monaco.