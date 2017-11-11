With Alderweireld, Kompany and Alderwierld out through injury the Belgian National team Coach Roberto Martinez was forced to improvise. The Mexicans took control early on with the Belgians being all but invisible.

Then Eden Hazard step up a gear and was able to put Lukaku in a good scoring position. However, Big Rom shot straight at the Mexican (and Standard de Liège) keeper Ochoa. However, Hazard was able to score himself on the rebound.

De Bruyne came close to making 2-0. The Mexicans equalised from the penalty spot after Ciman pulled at Hernandez’s shirt inside the box. Guardado did the honours and it was 1-1.