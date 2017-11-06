New shirts for our Belgian Red Devils Author: MB

Mon 06/11/2017 - 15:38 MB The kit that will be worn by our national football team the Red Devils at next year’s World Cup finals in Russia has been shown off in public for the first time at a press conference held on Monday morning. The new shirts have a striking resemblance to the shirt worn by our national team’s players in the golden years of the 1980’s.

V-neck with the Belgian FA’s logo in the middle. One of the things that stands out is the shirt’s V-neck. Another is the graphical print with coloured blocks. The Belgian FA’s logo is in the middle of the front side of the shirt.

The names and shirt numbers will be printed in yellow. Black will be the main colour of both the shirts and the shorts of the new kit with red and yellow featuring to a lesser extent.

The Red Devils will wear their new kit for the first time during Friday evening’s friendly international against Mexico at the king Boudewijn Stadium in Brussels.