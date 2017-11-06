V-neck with the Belgian FA’s logo in the middle. One of the things that stands out is the shirt’s V-neck. Another is the graphical print with coloured blocks. The Belgian FA’s logo is in the middle of the front side of the shirt.

The names and shirt numbers will be printed in yellow. Black will be the main colour of both the shirts and the shorts of the new kit with red and yellow featuring to a lesser extent.

The Red Devils will wear their new kit for the first time during Friday evening’s friendly international against Mexico at the king Boudewijn Stadium in Brussels.