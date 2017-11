Author: MB

MB Despite getting no further than a goalless draw in their game away to Sporting Anderlecht Club Brugge are still a country mile in front at the top of the Belgian First Division. Meanwhile, AA had an important win against Standard de Liège on Friday evening and Sporting Charleroi are safely embedded in 2nd place after a 3-1 win away and Royal Football Club Antwerp. KV Oostende move further away from the drop spot after their 3rd straight win.