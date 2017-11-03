While Goffin has not won a major tournament so far, his performances are always very constant. His determination to work hard and make progress is amazing, and that's what's taking him to the top.
Goffin may not have a special forehand or thundering backhand, he excels in every aspect of the game, and his returns on serve are incredible. This is also why Goffin sometimes manages to beat the players with the hardest serve in the circuit - despite his own smaller stature and the lack of a thundering serve himself.
"He can reach a Grand Slam final"
In his column in Het Laatste Nieuws today, the former tennis great Filip Dewulf - once a semi-finalist at Roland Garros - says that he believes Goffin can make more progress even, and maybe get into the semi-final or the final of a Grand Slam event next year.
Dewulf, a clay court specialist, thinks Goffin is capable of reaching the last four at the Masters as well. Goffin is only 26 and can still make progress, also thanks to his excellent attitude, it is argued.
Goffin is good on every surface. In Paris, he was ousted by veteran Julien Benneteau. At the London Masters, he will meet:
- Roger Federer
- Rafael Nadal
- Alexander Zverev
- Mario Cilic
- Dominic Thiem
- Grigor Dimitrov
- DAVID GOFFIN
- .... (last ticket to be issued)