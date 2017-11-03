While Goffin has not won a major tournament so far, his performances are always very constant. His determination to work hard and make progress is amazing, and that's what's taking him to the top.

Goffin may not have a special forehand or thundering backhand, he excels in every aspect of the game, and his returns on serve are incredible. This is also why Goffin sometimes manages to beat the players with the hardest serve in the circuit - despite his own smaller stature and the lack of a thundering serve himself.