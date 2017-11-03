Club Brugge and AA Gent were ousted in the preliminary rounds, just like KV Oostende. Champions Anderlecht were automatically qualified for the Champions League Group Phase, but failed to pick up a single point so far in a group with Bayern Münich, PSG and Celtic (they even failed to score a single goal).

Cup winners Zulte Waregem were also automatically granted a ticket for the Europa League Group Phase, but hadn't won a match so far. Yesterday, the deadlock for Zulte (and Belgian teams) was finally broken with Zulte taking it 0-2 in Arnhem. Qualifying for the second round remains a challenge: the West-Flemings will need a win at Nice in the next game to stand a chance.

Belgium usually does better in Europe, but this season has been a disaster so far.