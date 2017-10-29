Defending champions Anderlecht are still searching for their best form, also after the arrival of the new coach Hein Vanhaezebrouck. In Eupen, they were helped by the Pandas, who scored twice for... Anderlecht in just a couple of minutes around the half hour. Playmaker Sofiane Hanni made it 0-3 before the break, but Anderlecht still got into trouble in the second half.

Luis García first made it 1-3, and Siebe Blondelle missed an enormous chance for 2-3. A crucial blunder, because Eric Ocansey still managed to score another one for KAS Eupen in the end: Eupen came just a goal short to take at least a draw.