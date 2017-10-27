In a tense game with little in the way of attractive football Antwerp and Standard succeeded in treating the thousands of fans in RFC Antwerp’s Bosuil Stadium to a match with plenty of fouls.

The Antwerp Coach Laszlo Bölöni was sent to the stands after a series of verbal clashes with his counterpart from Standard and the match official. The former Standard favourite Jelle Van Damme was brought in as a sub for Antwerp quarter of an hour from time despite still having a head injury.

The result sees RFC Antwerp start the weekend 5th with 19 points from 12 games. Standard de Liège are 10th with 16 points.