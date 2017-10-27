In a tense game with little in the way of attractive football Antwerp and Standard succeeded in treating the thousands of fans in RFC Antwerp’s Bosuil Stadium to a match with plenty of fouls.
The Antwerp Coach Laszlo Bölöni was sent to the stands after a series of verbal clashes with his counterpart from Standard and the match official. The former Standard favourite Jelle Van Damme was brought in as a sub for Antwerp quarter of an hour from time despite still having a head injury.
The result sees RFC Antwerp start the weekend 5th with 19 points from 12 games. Standard de Liège are 10th with 16 points.
Late goal does the business for STVV
A goal from Goutas in the second minute of stoppage saw Sint-Truiden move up to second place in the League. The Canaries have 23 point from 12 games. Excel Mouscron are 7th with 18 points.