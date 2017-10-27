KRC Genk’s revival continues. After Sunday’s 1-0 win away at Anderlecht, the league leaders beat the league leaders Club Brugge 2-0 in Genk on Wednesday evening.
Genk’s goals came at the end of the first half through Malinovski (on 43 minutes) and at the end of the second half with a goal from Samatta on 89 minutes.
The result sees KRC Genk move up to 8th place in the table with 17 points from 12 games. Meanwhile, Club Brugge remain top with 30 points.
Subs do the business for Sporting Anderlecht
Second half goals from the substitutes Gerkens (on 74 minutes) and Harbaoui (on 77 minutes) were enough to ensure Sporting Anderlecht of victory against Zulte Waregem.
Zulte Waregem’s Kaya had his penalty kick saved by the Anderlecht keeper Sels. The results sees Anderlecht move up to 3rd place with 21 points from 12 games. Zulte Waregem are 9th with 16 points.
Onwards and upwards for Waasland-Beveren
Waasland-Beveren came back from behind to beat KV Kortrijk 2-1 on Wednesday evening. KV Kortrijk open the scoring on 52 minutes through Budkivski.
However, goals from Seck on 71 minutes and Morloka on 80 minutes were enough to ensure Waasland-Beveren of a 2-1 win.
The result sees Waasland-Beveren move up to 5th place with 18 points from 12 games. KV Kortrijk are 13th with 10 points.