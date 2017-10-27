KRC Genk’s revival continues. After Sunday’s 1-0 win away at Anderlecht, the league leaders beat the league leaders Club Brugge 2-0 in Genk on Wednesday evening.

Genk’s goals came at the end of the first half through Malinovski (on 43 minutes) and at the end of the second half with a goal from Samatta on 89 minutes.

The result sees KRC Genk move up to 8th place in the table with 17 points from 12 games. Meanwhile, Club Brugge remain top with 30 points.