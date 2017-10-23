Tim Wellens (Lotto-Soudal) celebrated his triumph at the Mashan Nongia Scenic Spot, after beating Dutchman Bauke Mollema and Ireland's Nicolas Roche in a sprint.

The 151-km stage ended with a 3-km climb, and was deemed crucial for the GC riders with ambitions. Wellens escaped in the final kilometres with Mollema and Roche, and was the fastest man in the sprint. He leads overall with 4 seconds bonus on Mollema. Roche is 9 seconds behind.

Wellens is confident he can take the overall victory home, with just two stages to go. "We have a strong team. We should be able to control the race, though tomorrow's stage will be a tough one. This is an important market for our team sponsors, so it would make the overall victory even more beautiful."