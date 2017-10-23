Sint-Truiden - dubbed the Canaries - were lucky to bag the 3 points at home against modest KV Oostende. In a poor match with poor play from both sides, a blunder in defence by Ostend allowed the Canaries to take it all in the dying minutes of the game, just when the match seemed set to end in a goalless draw (1-0). It's 25 years now since Ostend last managed to win at Sint-Truiden.