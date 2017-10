Both goals came in the first half. Zulte Waregem went one-up through a Kashia own goal on 24.

However, their joy was short-lived as Bruns equalised for Vitesse 4 minutes later.

Zulte Waregem and Vitesse both have 1 point from three games. However, Vitesse’s superior goal difference means that they are 3rd in Group K, while Zulte Waregem remain bottom of the group in 4th place.