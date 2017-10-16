This more than enough to ensure that Belgium will be the Head of its group and will avoid having to play any of the other top 7 ranked nations (Germany, Brazil, Portugal, Argentina, Poland and France).

Wins against Gibraltar and Greece in September saw the Red Devils move up from 9th to 5th place in the rankings.

The 4-3 win against Bosnia and the 4-0 win against Cyprus earlier this month mean that they have secured 5th place and will be Head of Group.



FIFA chose the October rankings as the cut off point for choosing who along with the host nation Russia will go into the group stage draw as Head of Group.

The 2018 World Cup will be held between 14 June and 15.