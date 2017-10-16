Club Brugge open the scoring in their match away at KV Oostende in the 1st minute of play through Vomer. Saini put the home side level on 9 minutes.
Moraes’ goal on 24 minutes saw Club Bruges go in front again. However, Barrier’s goal on 37 minutes made for a half time score of 2-2.
The second half saw less danger in front of goal and just when everyone though that the match was going to end in a draw Limbombe scored the winning goal in the second minute of injury time to make for a final score of 3-2 to Club Brugge.
A minute later he was sent off for his second booking of the game. Club Brugge are now 6 points clear at the top of the table with 27 points from 10 games. KV Oostende remain bottom with just 5 points.
Another great night for The Great Old
Royal Football Club Antwerp continued their great start to their first season in the top flight in 13 years by beating Zulte Waregem by three goals to nil.
Antwerp’s goals came from Oulare on 18 minutes, a Baudry own-goal on 18 minutes. Hairemans’ penalty on 59 minutes made it 3-0 which was also the final score.
In the phase that preceded the penalty, Zulte Waregem’s Michaël Heylen was sent off. The result see Antwerp move up to 3rd place with 18 points from 10 games. Zulte Waregem are 7th with 16 points.