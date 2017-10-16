Club Brugge open the scoring in their match away at KV Oostende in the 1st minute of play through Vomer. Saini put the home side level on 9 minutes.

Moraes’ goal on 24 minutes saw Club Bruges go in front again. However, Barrier’s goal on 37 minutes made for a half time score of 2-2.

The second half saw less danger in front of goal and just when everyone though that the match was going to end in a draw Limbombe scored the winning goal in the second minute of injury time to make for a final score of 3-2 to Club Brugge.

A minute later he was sent off for his second booking of the game. Club Brugge are now 6 points clear at the top of the table with 27 points from 10 games. KV Oostende remain bottom with just 5 points.