The result sees AA Gent move up to 11th place in the table with 9 points from 10 games. Waasland-Beveren are 8th with 12 points.
Three draws in Saturday’s other games
Earlier in the evening 2 goals from Baby (on 32 and 73 minutes) weren’t enough to give Sporting Charleroi against KAS Eupen.
Eupen came back from behind twice scoring through a Leye penalty on 35 minutes and Ocansey goal 2 minutes from time.
Sporting Charleroi remain second with 21 points from 10 games. KAS Eupen are 15th with 6 points.
Excel Mouscron took the lead in their game away at Racing Genk with a Rotarlu goal on 42 minutes. However, Invarsten’s 81st minute goal levelled the score for Genk.
The result sees Racing Genk remain in 10th places with 11 points from 10 games. Excel Mouscron are 3rd with 18 points.
The match between Sporting Lokeren and Sint-Truiden also ended in a draw. Botaka opened the scoring for Sint-Truiden on 47 minutes with Söder equalised for Sint-Truiden on 81 minutes.
Sint-Truiden’s Kotysch was sent off in injury time for his second bookable offence of the match. The result leaves Sint-Truiden 5th with 17 points from 10 games. Sporting Lokeren are 9th with 11 points.