Earlier in the evening 2 goals from Baby (on 32 and 73 minutes) weren’t enough to give Sporting Charleroi against KAS Eupen.

Eupen came back from behind twice scoring through a Leye penalty on 35 minutes and Ocansey goal 2 minutes from time.

Sporting Charleroi remain second with 21 points from 10 games. KAS Eupen are 15th with 6 points.