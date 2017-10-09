The Belgians got off to a flying start with an early goal by Meunier. The Bosnians had trouble with the duo Meunier-Hazard. Based on the first quarter of an hour of play it seemed like the Belgians were going to walk it.

However defensive nonchalance allowed the Bosnians back into the game. To make matters word the lynchpin of the Belgian midfield Fellaini left the field injured. Sporting Anderlecht’s Dendoncker was brought in to replace him.

The Bosnians drew level a just after through Medunjanin. The Red Devils lost control of the game completely during the closing stages of the first half and Visca put Bosinia 2-1 up on 39 minutes.