54-year-old Hein Vanhaezebrouck played for clubs including KV Kortrijk, KRC Harelbeke and Sporting Lokeren.

He became 1st team coach at KV Kortrijk in July 2006. Previously he had coached the lower league clubs White Star Lauwe and Sporting West. He won the Second Division Championship with KV Kortrijk in the 2007-2008 season. At the start of the 2009-2010 season he moved to Racing Genk.

However, Hein Vanhaezebrouck’s move to was not a success and he was sacked on 29 November 2009.

He returned to Kortrijk the following season, where he remained until May 2014. Hein Vanhaezebrouck moved to AA Gent where he achieved his and the club’s greatest successes. The East Flemings become Belgian Champions for the first time in 2015.

In the 2015-2016 season AA Gent became the first Belgian club in 15 years to make it to the second round of the UEFA Champions League. Last season AA Gent made it to the third round of the Europa League.

However, this season they failed to qualify for the Europe League. In the Belgian League things didn’t gone well either and Hein Vanhaezebrouck and AA mutually agreed to part company, leaving the way clear for Sporting Anderlecht to snap him up.

