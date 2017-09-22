Benavente op the scoring for Charleroi on 4 minutes. Bedia made it 2-0 5 minutes from half time.

Goals from Fall on 65 minutes and Benavente on 76 minutes made for a final score of 4-0 to the Zebras. Unlike in previous years the final 32 round of the Belgian Cup has failed to produce any surprises.

The final 16 round will be played during the last week of November.