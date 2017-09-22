All 16 First Division clubs through final 16 Author: MB

Fri 22/09/2017 - 11:02 MB Sporting Charleroi’s 4-0 win against La Louvière-Centre from the 2nd Amateur League on Thursday evening means that not a single club from outside the First Division has qualified for the final 16.

Benavente op the scoring for Charleroi on 4 minutes. Bedia made it 2-0 5 minutes from half time.

Goals from Fall on 65 minutes and Benavente on 76 minutes made for a final score of 4-0 to the Zebras. Unlike in previous years the final 32 round of the Belgian Cup has failed to produce any surprises.

The final 16 round will be played during the last week of November.

1/8e finales Croky Cup

AA Gent Lokeren
KV Kortrijk Antwerp
Waasland-Beveren Eupen
KV Mechelen Racing Genk
Zulte Waregem Club Brugge
KV Oostende STVV
Moeskroen Charleroi
Anderlecht Standard