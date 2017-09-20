Sint-Truiden took the lead in their game against Second Division Oud Heverlee Leuven (OHL) on 4 minutes. The Canaries maintained their lead for a further 52 minutes before Persoons equalised for OHL.
OHL’s Scheurmans was sent off on 65 minutes, but Sint-Truiden were unable to capitalise and the score remained 1-1 after 90 minutes. Meanwhile, OHL had lost a second player, Boulenger, who like Scheurmans, was sent off for his second yellow card of the evening.
The match went to extra time Goutas scored for Sint-Truiden on 104 minutes only for Storm to equalise 2 minutes later. Eventually it was Vetokele that saved the day for Sint-Truiden with 2 goals in the second period of extra time.
Second-half goals see Great Old through
Royal Football Club Antwerp is through to the last 16 thanks to a 2-0 win at home against Lierse SK. The Great Old’s goals both came in the second half. Borges open the scoring for Antwerp on 73 minutes. Arslanagic made it 2-0 to Antwerp on 85 minutes.
Plenty of goals in KV Kortrijk – Durbuy
KV Kortrijk won their game against the amateur club Durbuy by 5-3. Goals from Rougeaux and Van Eenoo meant that after just over 20 minutes KV Kortrijk were already 2-0 up.
Manfredi pulled one back on Durbuy on 29 minutes. Perbet made it 3-1 to Kortrijk on 39 minutes.
Blatour scored for Durbuy on 45 minutes to make for a half time score of 3-2 to KV Kortrijk. Goals from Ouall, Ajagun on 60 and 78 minutes saw KV Kortrijk go 5-2 up.
However, the goal fest wasn’t over yet as Jordy Jadot pulled one back for Durbuy to make for a final score of 5-3 to Kortrijk.