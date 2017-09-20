Sint-Truiden took the lead in their game against Second Division Oud Heverlee Leuven (OHL) on 4 minutes. The Canaries maintained their lead for a further 52 minutes before Persoons equalised for OHL.

OHL’s Scheurmans was sent off on 65 minutes, but Sint-Truiden were unable to capitalise and the score remained 1-1 after 90 minutes. Meanwhile, OHL had lost a second player, Boulenger, who like Scheurmans, was sent off for his second yellow card of the evening.

The match went to extra time Goutas scored for Sint-Truiden on 104 minutes only for Storm to equalise 2 minutes later. Eventually it was Vetokele that saved the day for Sint-Truiden with 2 goals in the second period of extra time.