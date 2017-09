She takes home prize money amounting to 225,000 US Dollars.

The first set was evenly-matched. However, it was the Hungarian that come out on top, taking the set 5-7.

The second set saw Alison Van Uytvanck come back to take it 6-4.

The third set proved to be a walk in the part for the Fleming. She took the set 6-1 and it was game, set and match to the 23-year-old from Vilvoorde (Flemish Brabant).