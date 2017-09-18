Weiler has been criticised for tactical decisions he has taken. For example, in last week’s Champions League game where summer-signing Sven Kums was played out of position and sent off against Bayern Munich.

Saturday’s performance against KV Kortrijk was the final straw and this morning the RSCA released the following statement.

“The club thanks René Weiler for his commitment, performance and professionalism. The current technical staff (Nicolas Frutos, David Sesa and Thomas Binggeli) will temporarily take over responsibility for the first team”.