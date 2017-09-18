Despite having the lion’s share of the chances Standard de Liège were unable to take all three points from their trip to KAS Eupen.

In fact it was Eupen that took an early lead through Leye on 2 minutes. Mpoku equalized for Standard on 39 minutes.

Despite their being plenty of chances no further goals were scored and the match ended in a 1-1 draw.

The result sees KAS Eupen end the weekend in 14th place with 4 points from 7 games. Standard de Liège is 13th with 6 points.