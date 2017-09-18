However, this match was on gravel and despite a difficult start, Goffin gradually found his flow. Kyrgios won the first set after a tiebreak 6-7 (4/7).

Goffin stepped up a gear, hitting no fewer than 20 ace in the second set that he won 6-4. A strong Goffin went on to take the final 2 sets by the same score and it was game, set and match to the Belgian.

The victory saw Belgium draw level with Australia, both having won two matches each.

