Shortly afterwards Zulte Waregem had a goal disallowed for off-side.

Mouscron open the scoring on 15 minutes against the run of play through Awoniyi. Bolingi twice came close to widening Mouscron’s lead before half time, but it was not to be and the half ended 1-0 to Excel Mouscron.

The Zulte Waregem players began the second half at a furious pace. Leya Iseka put the home side level 2 minutes in.

The home side smelled blood and turned up the heat. Walsh put Zulte Waregem 2-1 on 25 minutes. This proved to be enough to ensure them of victory.

Especially once Mouscron’s Diedhiou was given his marching order’s 15 minutes from time for hitting De Sart.

The result sees Zulte Waregem move up to 4th place in the table with 13 points from 7 games. Excel Mouscron too have 13 points.