However, this failed to dishearten KV Kortrijk who first drew level through Ajagun on 52 minutes and then went 2-1 up through Chevallier 6 minutes later.

Onyekuru dashed the West Flemings’ hopes of victory with an equaliser for Anderlecht on 76 minutes. Anderlecht were disappointed not to have been awarded a penalty in the closing stages of the game.

However, the match referee Alexandre Boucaut thought otherwise and the match ended 2-2. The result means that after 8 games Sporting Anderlecht are 9th with 9 points from 7 games. KV Kortrijk also have 9 points and are 8th.