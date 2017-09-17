Still without a win this season KV Mechelen went behind after just 7 minutes of play when Wesley put Club Brugge ahead.

KV Mechelen produced little in the way of chance and the Club Brugge keeper Horvath saw little in the way of action during the first half hour of play.

Despite stepping down a gear, Club Brugge had a couple of good chances before half time. Diaby beat the KV Mechelen keeper Coosemans with a lob, but his goal was disallowed for pushing.

Club Brugge went two-up just before half time thanks to a goal from Cools that was deflected past Coosemans by the foot of a KV Mechelen defender.

The second half can best be forgotten. There we few if any chances for club Brugge and although KV Mechelen tried their hardest to avert defeat, their best intentions and long-range shots failed were simply not enough.

The 2-0 victory sees Club Brugge go top with 18 points from 7 games. KV Mechelen is 13th with 4 points. These positions could change depending on the results of the weekend’s other games.