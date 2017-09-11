KVO Oostende gain their first point of the season after a 1-1 draw away at KV Mechelen. Both goals were scored in the second half. KV Mechelen went down to 10 men after Faycal Rherras was sent off on 67 minutes.

KV Oostende opened the scoring 4 minutes later through Musona. However, the West Flemings’ joy was short-lived as Hassane Bandé equalised for KV Mechelen on 79 minutes to make for a final score of 1-1.

The result sees KV Oostende pick up their first point of the season. However, they remain bottom with 1 point from 6 games. KV Mechelen are 13th with 4 points.