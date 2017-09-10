AA Gent desperately needed to pick up points and started on the offensive. However, most of the early chances were for KRC Genk. Samatta shot an Uronen cross over and a Pozuelo shot hit the outside of the post.

Just as KRC Genk appeared to be in command AA Gent were awarded a penalty after Sylla was pushed inside the box. Despite much protest from Genk the penalty stood and Milicevic scored from the spot kick on 35 minutes.

Bronn replaced Milicevic (who is suffering from an ankle injury) for the second half. For KRC Genk Maehle came in for Mata, who was in danger of being given a second yellow card.

The second half saw both teams lack confidence. Racing Genk had chances through Pozuelo and Colley. However, the best chance fell at the other end when a Simon corner fell into the path of Machado. However, his effort was saved by Vukovic.

The match was finely balanced. Malinovskyi shot wide for KRC Genk. The home side too had chances, but was unable to capitalise. AA Gent would live to regret this when Pozuelo’s free kick found Brabec who made it 1-1 on 89 minutes.

AA Gent remain next to bottom with just 3 points from 6 games. KRC Genk are 8th with 8 points.