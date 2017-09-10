What will most likely be the biggest shock of the weekend, Club Brugge were beat 2-1 by Excel Mouscron. Despite poor performances in Europe that saw Club Brugge fail to qualify for both the Champions League and the Europa League, the West Flemings seemed invincible in the Belgian First Division.

They had won their first 5 games. Mouscron too have enjoyed good start to the season, nevertheless most commentators expected Club to take all three points from the game. However, this was not the case. 2 goals from Bolingi, one from the penalty spot on 16 minutes and the other on 40 minutes proved enough for Mouscron.

Club Brugge’s goal came from Denswil on 26 minutes. The result sees Excel Mouscron move up to 3rd place with 13 points from 6 games. Club Brugge remain top with 15 points, although they could slip back to 2nd place if Sporting Charleroi draw or win in their game against Standard de Liège.