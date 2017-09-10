What will most likely be the biggest shock of the weekend, Club Brugge were beat 2-1 by Excel Mouscron. Despite poor performances in Europe that saw Club Brugge fail to qualify for both the Champions League and the Europa League, the West Flemings seemed invincible in the Belgian First Division.
They had won their first 5 games. Mouscron too have enjoyed good start to the season, nevertheless most commentators expected Club to take all three points from the game. However, this was not the case. 2 goals from Bolingi, one from the penalty spot on 16 minutes and the other on 40 minutes proved enough for Mouscron.
Club Brugge’s goal came from Denswil on 26 minutes. The result sees Excel Mouscron move up to 3rd place with 13 points from 6 games. Club Brugge remain top with 15 points, although they could slip back to 2nd place if Sporting Charleroi draw or win in their game against Standard de Liège.
Another thrashing for KAS Eupen
Waasland-Beveren enjoyed a convincing 5-1 home win against KAS Eupen.
Waasland-Beveren’s goals came from Seck on 17 minutes, Morloka on 19 and 45 minutes, and a Thelin penalty on 88 minutes and Mmaee in the 1st minute of stoppage time. Leye scored KAS Eupen’s only goal on 85 minutes.
The result sees Waasland Beveren move up to 7th place with 8 points from 6 games. KAS Eupen is 13th with 3 points.
All square in a thrilling derby
There was no shortage on action in the Derby match between Zulte Waregem and KV Kortrijk. Chavalier opened the scoring for KV Kortrijk on 13 minutes, only for Olayinka to equalise for Zulte Waregem.
Kumordzi put KV Kortrijk 2-1 up 5 minutes before half time. However, Kaya’s goal 4 minutes into the second half ensured that the points were shared.
Zulte Waregem is 6th with 10 points from 6 games. KV Kortrijk is 8th with 8 points, although this could change depending on the result of the match between AA Gent and KRC Genk on Sunday afternoon.
All-square at the Bosuil
Royal Football Club Antwerp and Sint-Truiden remain in the top 6 after a 1-1 in Antwerp on Saturday evening.
Boll opening the scoring for Sint-Truiden on 72 minutes only for Owusu to equalise for Antwerp 4 minutes later. Antwerp have 11 points and are 5th. Sint-Truiden have 13 points and are 4th.