Surprisingly Sven Kums was not selected by the Anderlecht Coach Rene Weiler. In an exciting start, Anderlecht opened the scoring through Onyekuru on 3 minutes. However, their joy was short-lived as Miric brought Lokeren level on 6 minutes.
This set the scene for was what to turn out to be an enjoyable match. It was end to end stuff.
Dendoncker hit the post with a long rang shot for Anderlecht. The Lokeren defence was in good form and Anderlecht had trouble getting close to the Lokeren goal.
At the other end Enoh looked dangerous. However, it was Skulason that put Lokeren 2-1 on 36 minutes.
The second half started with an excellent chance for De Ridder to put Sporting Lokeren 3-1 up. However, his shot lacked power and was easily saved by Boeckx.
It was clearly Olivier Deschacht’s day. After being instrumental in Sporting Anderlecht’s first goal, he provided Teodorczyk with the space to shoot at goal. The Pole’s effort was blocked by Verhulst, but Onyekuru scored his second goal of the evening on the rebound.
Deschacht’s header’s at the beginning of stoppage time looked to be heading for goal. However, Skulason cleared from the line.
Teodorczyk scored Anderlecht’s winning goal in stoppage time to make for a final score of 3-2 to Anderlecht. Sporting Anderlecht now have 8 points from 6 games. Sporting Lokeren have 6 points.