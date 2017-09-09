Surprisingly Sven Kums was not selected by the Anderlecht Coach Rene Weiler. In an exciting start, Anderlecht opened the scoring through Onyekuru on 3 minutes. However, their joy was short-lived as Miric brought Lokeren level on 6 minutes.

This set the scene for was what to turn out to be an enjoyable match. It was end to end stuff.

Dendoncker hit the post with a long rang shot for Anderlecht. The Lokeren defence was in good form and Anderlecht had trouble getting close to the Lokeren goal.

At the other end Enoh looked dangerous. However, it was Skulason that put Lokeren 2-1 on 36 minutes.